Foreign airline flight narrowly escapes crash at Sialkot airport

SIALKOT: An international airline flight narrowly escaped a major accident at the Sialkot International Airport, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to details, a flight en route to Sialkot from Dubai escaped an accident and entered the shoulder area from the runway.

Sources told ARY News that the Boeing 777 entered airport’s shoulder area and destroyed two runway lights. A major accident could have occurred due to captain’s negligence, they added.

Meanwhile, sources added that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) sent the back the aircraft without grounding it. After landing in shoulder area, aircraft’s full inspection and alcohol test of the captain is necessary, sources added.

The CAA neither inspected the plane nor conducted a medical test of the captain. However, Aircraft Accident Investigation Board has taken notice of the incident and launched an investigation.

