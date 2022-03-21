Foreign airline’s plane escapes accident at Lahore airport

KARACHI: An aircraft of a foreign airline from Lahore to Doha escaped the accident after a bird strike at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, ARY News reported on Monday.

The right wing of Qatar Airways’ flight QR-629 was hit by a bird during take-off at Lahore airport today. The airline’s pilot immediately contacted the control tower to report the bird strike incident, however, the plane was not landed back at the airport.

The Qatar Airways aircraft continued its journey to Doha from the Lahore airport. It was learnt that the plane will be inspected in Doha for any kind of damages following the bird strike.

Earlier in the day, a New Delhi-to-Doha flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi due to a technical fault.

Sources at the airport said that an international airline’s flight, QR-579, with 12 crew members and 283 passengers on board was en route to Doha from Delhi when the passenger jet developed a technical fault.

The pilots of the aircraft got a signal of smoke in the plane’s cargo area, forcing it to make an emergency landing at Karachi airport.

The plane landed safely at the airport and the passengers have been shifted to the transit lounge, the sources said.

They said an alternate flight would be arranged to transport the passengers onward to Doha.

