Foreign embassy official runs over police constable in Islamabad: sources

ISLAMABAD: An official from a foreign embassy allegedly ran over a police constable at Shahra-e-Dastoor, Islamabad, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Sources claimed that a female official from a foreign embassy allegedly broke a traffic signal and ran over a police constable, Amir Kakar, in Islamabad.

The constable was critically injured and immediately rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment.

