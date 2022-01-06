Friday, January 7, 2022
SBP reserves fall $169mn to $17.69bn

KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell US$169 million during the week ending on December 31, according to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday.

Sharing a break-up of the foreign reserves position, the central bank said that foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $17,680 million, down $169mn compared with 17,855.3 million December 24.

The central bank gave no reason behind the decrease.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under:

  • Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$17,686.0 million
  • Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: US$6,332.8 million
  • Total liquid foreign reserves: US$24,018.8 million

