SBP reserves fall $169mn to $17.69bn

KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell US$169 million during the week ending on December 31, according to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday.

Sharing a break-up of the foreign reserves position, the central bank said that foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $17,680 million, down $169mn compared with 17,855.3 million December 24.

The central bank gave no reason behind the decrease.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under:

Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$17,686.0 million

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: US$6,332.8 million

Total liquid foreign reserves: US$24,018.8 million

Total liquid foreign #reserves held by the country stood at US$ 24.02 billion as of December 31, 2021. For details: https://t.co/WpSgomnd3v pic.twitter.com/VwP0PHryf9 — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) January 6, 2022

