Friday, September 16, 2022
type here...
HomeBusiness
Web Desk

Foreign exchange: SBP reserves decline $176m to $8.62b

test

KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell by $176 million during the week ended on September 9, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday.

Sharing a break-up of the foreign reserves position, SBP said that the foreign currency reserves held by the central bank were recorded at $8.62 billion, down by $176 million compared to $7.7 on August 19.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $14.32 billion, said the SBP and added that net foreign reserves held by commercial banks amounted to $5.7 billion.

“During the week ended on September 9, 2022, SBP’s reserves decreased by $176 million to $8,624 million due to external debt and other payments,” said the SBP.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.