Foreign exchange: SBP reserves down by $298m to $17.86b

KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell 1.64 % during the week ending on December 24, according to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday.

Sharing a break-up of the foreign reserves position, the central bank said that foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $17,855.3 million, down $298 million compared with $18,153 million on December 24.

The central bank gave no reason behind the decrease.

The SBP said that overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $24,273 million.

Net reserves held by banks amounted to $6,418.3 million, said the central bank in a statement.

