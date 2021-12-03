Foreign factory manager tortured to death, body set on fire in Sialkot

SIALKOT: In an unfortunate incident, private factory employees tortured their foreign manager to death and set his body on fire in Sialkot, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the tragic incident took place at a factory located at Sialkot’s Wazirabad Road, where a foreign factory manager was brutally tortured by the workers with sticks.

This was not it, the enraged people showed no mercy and set the severely injured foreign manager on fire, as a result of which he was burnt to death.

After the incident, the factory employees vandalized properties outside the factory and also damaged the vehicles.

Taking notice of the tragic incident, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has sought an immediate report from the IG Punjab and has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

I am extremely shocked at the horrific Sialkot incident. I have instructed IG Police to thoroughly investigate it. No one is allowed to take law in their hands. Rest assured, individuals involved in this inhumane act will not be spared!! — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) December 3, 2021

Buzdar strongly directed that every aspect of the incident should be investigated and a report should be submitted. No one can be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

