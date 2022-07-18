Foreign funding case: Maryam Nawaz demands ECP to announce verdict

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announce the verdict of the foreign funding case at the earliest, ARY News reported on Monday.

Maryam Nawaz said in a Twitter message that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should not get too excited about losing five of its own provincial assembly seats in the recent Punjab by-polls. She alleged that PTI was launching criticism against the ECP due to fear of the foreign funding case.

She claimed that PTI leaders were aware of indisputable evidence against them and it was inevitable to publicise. The PML-N VP demanded ECP announce the verdict of the PTI foreign funding case at the earliest.

اپنی ہی 20 سیٹوں پر 5 ہار جانے پر زیادہ زعم میں آنے کی ضرورت نہیں۔ ECP پر آپ کا اٹیک وہ دھاندلی نہیں جو ہوئی ہی نہیں،بلکہ فارن فنڈنگ فیصلے کا خوف ہے۔آپ کو معلوم ہے کہ اس میں آپ کے خلاف ناقابلِ تردید شواہد سامنے آ چکے ہیں جن کا منظرِ عام ہر لایا جانا ناگزیر ہے۔ ECP جلد فیصلہ سنائے — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 18, 2022

PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif claimed that PTI will be fully ended if the verdict of the foreign funding case goes against it.

He said that the president should prioritise the national interests and how would a president refuses to administer oaths besides seeking approval of his step from the nation.

Sharif said that Ishaq Dar had stabilised the national economy but the PTI government destroyed it.

