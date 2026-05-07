Foreign Jobs Opportunities for Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Numerous international career opportunities are now available for highly educated Pakistanis at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), a distinguished UN agency.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the UNHCR is mandated to protect and assist refugees, forcibly displaced communities, and stateless individuals. The agency facilitates voluntary repatriation, local integration, and resettlement to third countries. Joining the UNHCR offers not only personal professional growth but also a unique opportunity to serve humanity while representing Pakistan on the global stage.

Vacancies are categorized into three levels—Senior, Junior, and Volunteer—each requiring specific educational qualifications and professional experience.

Available Fields & Positions

Jobs are currently open in the following sectors:

Legal Protection (e.g., Protection Officer, Case Worker)

Emergency Preparedness & Security (e.g., Field Security Officer)

Supply Chain & Logistics (e.g., Supply Chain Specialist)

Community Services, Public Health, and Livelihoods

Requirements and Terms

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

Educational Background:

Must hold a degree recognized by UNESCO.

Experience:

Relevant professional experience in the specified field.

Language Skills:

Proficiency in English is mandatory; knowledge of other official UN languages (Arabic, Chinese, French, Russian, or Spanish) is an added advantage.

Mobility: Candidates must be willing to engage in worldwide travel.

Links for Senior Positions

Link for Junior Positions

Link for Volunteers