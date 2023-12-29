Foreign ministry granted permission to appoint ambassadors

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has granted permission to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to appoint ambassadors, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

The foreign ministry has been granted permission by the election commission to appoint ambassadors, said sources, adding that the ECP sent a letter to the foreign secretary.

The letter stated that the appointment of ambassadors was a routine matter and in interest of the national security.

Prior to the development, the ECP raised objections to the appointment of envoys after the issuance of the election schedule and stopped the foreign ministry from executing the planned appointments two days ago.

Sources told ARY News that the decision was taken after meetings held between the ECP and foreign ministry officials.

Earlier, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar had approved the foreign ministry’s summary for the appointment of 18 envoys.