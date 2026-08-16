ISLAMABAD, August 16: Authorities have decided to shift 284 foreign nationals arrested in Islamabad in an online fraud and obscene content case to Adiala Jail, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the latest development comes after the foreigners were arrested from a private housing society in Islamabad.

According to sources, the visas of all 284 foreigners were cancelled a day earlier and special permits were issued for their transfer.

The foreigners are being shifted to Adiala Jail as part of the arrangements for their deportation from Pakistan, sources said.

All 284 foreign nationals are expected to be deported within 15 days, according to the sources.

Most of the arrested foreigners are citizens of Vietnam, Indonesia and China. The majority had entered Pakistan on tourist or visit visas.

Meanwhile, the notification declaring a plaza in the private housing society as a sub-jail has been withdrawn.

Authorities are now proceeding with the deportation process after shifting the arrested foreigners to Adiala Jail.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in Pakistan arrested nearly 400 foreign nationals during a joint crackdown in Islamabad, officials say.

The arrests include 258 Chinese nationals. A case has been registered against the foreigners under the Foreign Act.

FIA officials said the arrested individuals included nationals of China, Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia; the Vietnamese nationals were reportedly found at SPARCO Plaza in Gulberg Greens, Islamabad.

FIA authorities said they were checked through the Integrated Border Management System and Vietnamese nationals had entered Pakistan on visit, tourist or business visas.

Officials said that those arrested had violated the conditions of their visas by engaging in unauthorized business activities and operating illegal call centers.

Separately, the FIA said it had arrested 17 people in Gujranwala, Gujrat and Sialkot for alleged involvement in human trafficking.