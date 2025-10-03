FO condemnes Israel's interception of Gaza Flotilla

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday has unequivocally condemned Israel’s interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla and emphasized the safety of citizens on board, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The Foreign Office spokesperson stated that the Global Sumud Flotilla is an important humanitarian mission and a symbol of global solidarity. However, Israel is violating international law by all means.

While emphasizing the concerns over the safety of the people on board, the FO spokesperson reiterated that in a joint statement on September 16, Pakistan, along with 15 other nations, expressed their views over the safety of the Flotilla. “The safety of Pakistanis is the government’s top priority,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson clarified that Pakistan does not accept Israel as a state and is in contact with the international partners. Moreover, contacts through the Foreign Office are being made for the release of the Pakistani citizens.

Pakistan is committed to the early and safe return of its citizens, the Foreign Office spokesperson said.

Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering support and solidarity with the Palestinian people in their just struggle for the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination and for the establishment of the State of Palestine, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, the statement added.

Read More: Israeli forces detain Senator Mushtaq after attacking Gaza flotilla

Earlier, Israeli forces detained Pakistan’s former senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan along with dozens of other activists after intercepting aid flotilla bound for Gaza, an advocacy group reported on Thursday.

The ‘Pak-Palestine Forum’ confirmed the arrest on its official X account, stating that “Pakistani Delegation Lead, Ex-Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, has been arrested by Israeli Occupying Forces.” Such events underscore the Foreign Office’s focus on advocating for international humanitarian missions.

The aid convoy, known as the Global Sumud Flotilla, consisted of around 45 vessels carrying humanitarian supplies, politicians, and international activists — including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. The flotilla departed from Spain last month, aiming to break Israel’s longstanding naval blockade of the Gaza Strip, where the United Nations has warned of a deepening humanitarian crisis and famine.