Israeli forces detain Senator Mushtaq after attacking Gaza flotilla

Mediterranean: Israeli forces have detained Pakistan’s former senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan along with dozens of other activists after intercepting aid flotilla bound for Gaza, an advocacy group reported on Thursday.

The ‘Pak-Palestine Forum’ confirmed the arrest on its official X account, stating that “Pakistani Delegation Lead, Ex-Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, has been arrested by Israeli Occupying Forces.”

The aid convoy, known as the Global Sumud Flotilla, consisted of around 45 vessels carrying humanitarian supplies, politicians, and international activists — including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. The flotilla departed from Spain last month, aiming to break Israel’s longstanding naval blockade of the Gaza Strip, where the United Nations has warned of a deepening humanitarian crisis and famine.

The Israeli navy intercepted several vessels in the flotilla after issuing warnings against entering waters it claims are under its blockade. Thunberg’s ship was among those stopped.

Despite the interception, organizers of the flotilla reported early Thursday that most vessels were continuing their journey toward Gaza.

“Thirty boats still sailing strong on their way to Gaza, just 46 nautical miles away, despite the incessant aggressions from the Israeli occupation navy,” the flotilla posted on X at 3:20 a.m. local time (0020 GMT).

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that Pakistan strongly condemns the dastardly attack by Israeli forces on the 40 vessel Gaza Sumud Flotilla carrying over 450 humanitarian workers from 44 countries.

In a social media post on X , Shehbaz Sharif called for immediate release of all humanitarian workers illegally apprehended by by Israeli forces.

He said crime of humanitarian workers is to carry aid for the hapless Palestinian people. The premier said this barbarity must end.

He said peace must be given a chance and humanitarian aid must reach these in need.

The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), which consists of more than 40 civilian boats carrying about 500 parliamentarians, lawyers and activists, includes an Italian contingent.

It has been trying to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza with medicine and food, despite repeated warnings from Israel to turn back.