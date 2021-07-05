FO rejects reports of Russian president visiting Pakistan this month

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office rejected on Monday media reports claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin would visit Pakistan in July.

“We have seen some media reports regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Pakistan,” spokesperson Zahid Hafiz Chaudhry said in a statement.

“While invitations for visits at the summit level have been extended by both sides, no such visit has been scheduled yet,” he clarified.

Also Read: RUSSIA GIVES GO-AHEAD FOR IMPORT OF RICE FROM PAKISTAN

The spokesperson said Pakistan and Russia are close partners and friends. The two sides are committed to building a strong multi-dimensional relationship that not only serves their respective national interests but also contributes to regional as well as global peace and security, he added.

He said exchange of high level visits is an important part of the growing Pakistan-Russia relations.

Also Read: PAKISTAN KEEN TO FURTHER ENHANCE MILITARY TIES WITH RUSSIA: COAS

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paid a successful visit to Islamabad in April this year and last year Pakistan’s Foreign Minister and Defence Minister visited the Russian Federation, Chaudhri recalled.