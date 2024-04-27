Foreign operators show interest in Islamabad airport outsourcing

ISLAMABAD: The outsourcing of operations at the country’s airports has gained momentum, as foreign operators have shown interest in outsourcing Islamabad Airport, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar chaired an online meeting with heads of Pakistan embassies, missions, and ambassadors to review progress in this regard.

Following the meeting, the Secretary Aviation and DGCAA presented a detailed progress review, highlighting the positive interests expressed by airport operators from Turkey, Malaysia, UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait, as well as from Paris, Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

The IFC presented a progress review report and highlighted that foreign investors are showing keen interest in the bidding process of Islamabad International Airport and healthy competition is expected.

During the session, Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and service delivery benchmarks were reviewed to enhance the quality of services at airports. Government agencies assured their commitment to adhering to these benchmarks to ensure a seamless passenger experience.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar directed the IFC to expedite and complete the required tasks within the specified timeframe for outsourcing Lahore and Karachi Airports.

He emphasized the importance of promoting economic diplomacy and strengthening trade and investment ties with foreign countries.