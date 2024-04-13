Foreign woman harassed by online taxi driver in Karachi

KARACHI: A first information report (FIR) has been registered against an online taxi driver for allegedly harassing a foreign woman, a citizen of the United States (US), in Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The FIR was registered at Gadap police station on complaint of the foreign woman on April 10.

According to the FIR – a copy of which is available with ARY News, the victim booked an online taxi from Karachi’s Superhighway. Meanwhile, the victim alleged that the driver started harassing her at gunpoint.

“Following his [the online taxi driver] actions, I started shouting but to no avail. He then manhandled me and continued harassing,” she said.

However, the foreign woman claimed that the FIR was registered as per her complaint. “The police reported the case in Urdu language, which I can’t understand,” she said.

Gadap SHO, in a statement, said that an attempt of sexual assault was made. He noted that the girl has no information about the driver while further investigation into the matter was underway.