Foreigners’ harassment case: Police arrest four suspects, recover videos

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police arrested four suspects who were allegedly involved in harassing the foreign women at Shakarparian. Police also recovered the videos from their possession, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The videos of foreign women went viral on social media that showed them being harassed by a group of men at Shakarparian tourist spot on August 14 Independence Day.

Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan took notice of the incident and a case was lodged at the local police station.

شکر پڑیاں پر خواتین کو ہراساں کرنے کا معاملہ۔ آئی جی اسلام آباد ڈاکٹر اکبر ناصر خاں نے واقعہ کا سختی سے نوٹس لے لیا۔ واقعہ کا مقدمہ درج کرکے تفتیش شروع کردی گئی۔ ملزمان کی شناخت کے لئے ویڈیو نادرا کو بھجوائی جارہی ہے۔ ویڈیو میں تمام ملزمان کی شناخت کرکے گرفتار کیا جائے گا۔

1/2 — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) August 15, 2022

The police department made four arrests in the foreigners’ harassment case after identifying the suspects. Police also claimed to recover videos from the arrested men. The identification process was being conducted through the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

Social media users expressed outrage over harassing the foreign guests in the federal capital and demanded the high-ups to take strict action against the culprits.

Islamabad police department said on Twitter that the videos were being sent to the NADRA for the identification of the response who will be arrested soon.

Police expressed sorrow over the incident and asked people from all walks of life to strongly condemn it.

