Forgotten Island :DreamWorks Animation reveals trailer, release date

The team behind Forgotten Island reflected on the memories they collected while making the DreamWorks Animation project.

On Wednesday, Universal Pictures released the trailer, months ahead of its theatrical release on September 25.

Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado wrote and directed Forgotten Island, which boasted a voice cast that includes H.E.R., Liza Soberano, Dave Franco, Jenny Slate, Manny Jacinto and Lea Salonga.

Focusing on an island rooted in Philippine mythology, Forgotten Island centres on lifelong best friends Jo (H.E.R.) and Raissa (Soberano). After they find themselves stuck on the magical and forgotten island of Nakali, the only way home will potentially require the loss of their cherished memories together.

During an event this week to celebrate the trailer’s launch, H.E.R. explained that it meaPictures 10.9 nt a lot to voice a lead character for a project that invoked the folklore creatures that the music star would hear about from her Filipino mom.

“I was excited,” the Grammy and Oscar winner said about working on Forgotten Island. “I get to share a piece of my childhood in this work and with the world. That’s super rewarding to me.”

The trailer reveals that a magical portal involves the sun, which is an important symbol for the people of the Philippines.

“The first time I saw it, I cried,” Soberano said of the image. “I literally cried because I was just imagining all the children in the Philippines and what they would feel when they see it, and just how proud they would feel to see something that beautiful representing our culture and our country on the big screen. It just felt like such a big moment.”