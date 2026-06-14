Former 49ers defensive lineman Aldon Smith dies at 36

Former NFL defensive lineman Aldon Smith died Saturday at the age of 36, the San Francisco 49ers said without disclosing the cause of death.

Smith played six seasons in the NFL for the 49ers, the Oakland Raiders and the Dallas Cowboys.

The 49ers, who selected him with the seventh overall selection in the 2011 NFL draft, confirmed Smith’s death in a statement.

“We are devastated by the sudden and tragic passing of Aldon Smith,” the 49ers said. “Aldon’s undeniable talent and sheer dominance on the field were on display from the moment he joined our organization, having recorded one of the best rookie seasons the National Football League has seen.”

The 49ers mourn the passing of former LB Aldon Smith. 📰 https://t.co/gVxEEdWtLp pic.twitter.com/UfAJmyI5Rp — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) June 13, 2026

Smith recorded 14 sacks and 27 quarterback hits in his rookie campaign and was second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

In 2012 he had 19.5 sacks — still a 49ers franchise record — and 29 quarterback hits in the best season of his career.

But off-field issues slowed his rise, including multiple arrests on suspicion of driving under the influence and an arrest in 2013 on felony charges of possessing illegal assault weapons.

He was suspended multiple times by the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct and substance abuse policies and after playing a final season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2023 formally announced his retirement in 2023.