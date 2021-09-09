Former Afghan president Ghani apologises to nation

Former president Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country last month as the Taliban entered Kabul, apologised Wednesday to the Afghan people, because “I could not make it end differently”.

In a statement on Twitter, Ghani said he left at the urging of the palace security in order to avoid the risk of bloody street fighting, and again denied stealing millions from the treasury.

Ghani had tendered his resignation as the Afghan president and left the country, last month, as the Taliban seized control of Kabul. He had said he wanted to avoid bloodshed.

