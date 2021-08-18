UAE says welcomed Ashraf Ghani, family on ‘humanitarian grounds’

DUBAI: Afghan president Ashraf Ghani is in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Gulf state’s foreign ministry confirmed on Wednesday.

“The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation can confirm that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds,” it said in a statement.

Ghani had reportedly tendered his resignation as the Afghan president and left the country on Sunday as the Taliban seized control of Kabul. He said he wanted to avoid bloodshed.

