Former attorney general Malik Qayyum passes away in Lahore

LAHORE: Former LHC judge and attorney general Malik Mohammad Qayyum passed away in Lahore on Friday, ARY News reported.

Malik Qayyum, who was also known for his probe into match-fixing in Pakistan cricket, passed away in Lahore due to a heart attack.

His funeral prayers will be offered in Jamia Ashrafia Mosque after Friday prayers, his family confirmed.

Justice Malik Muhammad Qayyum (retired), who has been appointed as attorney general, was born to former Supreme Court judge Justice Muhammad Akram on Dec 18, 1944.

Malik Qayyum started his career as legal practitioner in 1964.

In 1970, he was elected as secretary of District Bar Association, Lahore, while 10 years later in 1980, he became president of the bar.

He was elected member of the Punjab Bar Council for the period 1984-88 and in February 1984 he was appointed deputy attorney-general, the office he held till his elevation as judge of the Lahore High Court on Oct 26, 1988.

He was elected president of the Supreme Court Bar Association in the year 2005.

