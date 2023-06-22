Former aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan quits PTI

Former aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Thursday announced quitting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over May 9 protests, ARY News reported.

In a video statement, Ghulam Sarwar condemned the May 9 violence, saying people involved in the attack on GHQ, Jinnah House and military memorials should be brought to justice.

“I condemn individuals engaged in confrontation with state institution,” Sarwar said and added that he had opposed the policy of confrontation within the party at every forum as well.

His statement comes a day after Islamabad police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan in May 9 riots case.

According to police, Ghulam Sarwar Khan his son Mansoor Hayyat and nephew, Ammar Siddiqui were taken into custody from his friend’s house in Islamabad’s F-8 Sector.

The PTI leader his son and nephew were wanted to police in May 9 riots case and attack over Judicial Complex, the police said and added cases against the accused are registered in Islamabad, Taxila and Rawalpindi.

It may be noted that the police had been raiding for the arrest of Ghulam Sarwar and had sealed his petrol pump too.