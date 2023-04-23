Former BA speaker Mir Zahoor Hussain Khosa passes away

JAFFARABAD: Former Balochistan Assembly speaker Mir Zahoor Hussain Khosa on Sunday passed away after a prolonged illness, ARY News reported, quoting family sources۔

According to family sources, former speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Zahoor Hussian Khosa had been suffering from lung cancer for a long time and breathed his last at a private hospital in Karachi on Sunday.

Family sources say that Mir Zahoor Khan Khosa’s body will be brought from Karachi to his native Nizampur, Jaffarabad. The funeral of the deceased will be held in Mir Hassan Khosa۔

Following the death of Mir Zahoor Hussain Khosa areas of Jaffarabad including Nahampur, Manjhipur, PanhwarSinhari and Hairdin are completely closed to mourn the death of the former Balochistan speaker.

Khosa had served as the speaker for the provincial assembly between 1988 to 1990 and was associated with the Balochistan National Party.

