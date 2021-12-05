Former British footballer Michael Owen becomes part of Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive

Former British footballer and Liverpool star Michael Owen has announced that he has joined the Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive on behalf of Global Soccer Ventures (GSV) ‘to mobilize the youth of Pakistan for football’, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Michael Owen said in a video message which he captioned, “I am proud to partner with @ImranKhanPTI Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive on behalf of @GSVOfficial1 to mobilize the youth of Pakistan for football.”

In his video message, the former British football star, who played for the English national team as well as football clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid and Liverpool, said, “I am delighted to share the same stage with one of the world’s great cricketers who today stands tall and proud as a visionary leader of Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

“Pakistan is a young country with 68 per cent of its population under 30 years old. And I want to focus on the youth of Pakistan by helping to develop a local to global plan for football.”

“I will try and connect with as many of you in Pakistan with Kamyab Jawan program which is a great initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his special adviser on youth, Usman Dar. So hats off to them and their team.”

“As the ambassador of Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive for football in Pakistan. I want to help create new opportunities for the youth of Pakistan to prosper a new future in football. Together, we will be rolling out national trials in a talent hunt program designed to fast track talented young footballers.”

“I want to see some of you in England being developed as professional players and so the journey on the road to England has begun. I want to play an instrumental role in developing a new soccer city concept for Pakistan which will be coming soon. Kamyab Jawan! Kamyab Pakistan!”

The nationwide grass-roots talent hunt programme, Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive, will be launched in Islamabad on Monday (tomorrow) which aims to revive the sports culture.

SAPM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said, “Happy to have @themichaelowen join hands to promote Pakistan football through a @GSVOfficial1 & @KamyabJawanPK Sports Drive initiative giving the next generation a wonderful chance to shine at the international stage!”

While replying Owen’s message, Dar said, “Extremely happy to have @themichaelowen as our Ambassador for football in PM @ImranKhan @KamyabJawanPK #KJSportsDrive for the revival of football. Really looking forward seeing you in Pakistan very [email protected]”

Extremely happy to have @themichaelowen as our Ambassador for football in PM @ImranKhan @KamyabJawanPK #KJSportsDrive for the revival of football. Really looking forward seeing you in Pakistan very soon!@GSVOfficial1 https://t.co/wlci3MIAwE — Usman Dar (@UdarOfficial) December 5, 2021

The nationwide grass-root talent hunt programme, Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive, will be launched in Islamabad on Monday (tomorrow) which aims to revive the sports culture.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!