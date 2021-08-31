Former women’s cricket captain Bismah Maroof blessed with a baby girl

Former captain of the Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team Bismah Maroof has welcomed her first child, a daughter, the sportswoman announced late on Monday.

The delightful news was shared by Bismah Maroof on her Twitter account with a tweet saying, “Allah SWT has blessed me with a daughter Alhamdulillah.”

The news was received with much love and excitement with the Pakistan Cricket Board also congratulating Bismah Maroof on her bundle of joy. A tweet from the official PCB Twitter account read, “We congratulate @maroof_bismah on becoming the mother of a baby girl. Who do you reckon she would become – a batter or a bowler?”

Fellow players also expressed joy at the occasion including Sadia Iqbal and Sidrah Nawaz, with Iqbal tweeting, “Congratulations Bisma Baji. Duas for you, your family and the little angel. Stay blessed!”

The England women’s team caption Heather Knight also congratulated Bismah Maroof.

Bismah Maroof is the first female cricketer to avail the PCB’s recently approved maternity leave plan, under which she is entitled to her monthly retainer, including medical perks, according to the PCB’s ‘A’ category contract system.

The allrounder availed her leaves for an indefinite period of time earlier in April when she first announced her pregnancy.

“I am delighted to announce that I am entering a new chapter in my life as motherhood beckons. I would like to wish the Pakistan women’s team the very best as I take an indefinite break from cricket,” she had tweeted.