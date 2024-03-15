Former CTD official gunned down in Sibi

SIBI: Former Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) from Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Khalid Marri was gunned down by unidentified assailant in Balochistan’s Sibi city, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a statement, the police said the martyred police official was travelling in his car near the local plaza on Chainak Road in Sibi when suddenly an unidentified assailant opened fire on his car, which resulted in his injuries.

Meanwhile, Khalid Marri’s guard opened retaliatory firing at the assailant, who was later chased and captured. The assailant was identified as Rab Nawaz Marri.

After the firing, the DSP was shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in critical condition, but succumbed to injuries during medical treatment.

The police said the incident seemed to be motivated by a land dispute in Dera Murad Jamali.