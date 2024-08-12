web analytics
Monday, August 12, 2024
Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed to face trial by court-martial

Laiq-ur-Rehman is ARY News Special Correspondent on Defence and Military Affairs

RAWALPINDI: Former Director General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hameed has been taken into military custody, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

According to the Pakistan Army’s media wing, court-martial proceedings have also been initiated against former DG ISI Faiz Hameed.

“Complying with the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry was undertaken by the Pakistan Army, to ascertain the correctness of complaints in the Top City Case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd). Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd), under provisions of Pakistan Army Act,” the ISPR said.

In addition, multiple instances of violation of Pakistan Army Act post retirement have also been established. The process of Field General Court Martial has been initiated and Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd) has been taken into military custody.

Read more: Committee to probe misuse of powers allegations against Faiz Hameed

Earlier in April, the Pakistan Army formed an inquiry committee to probe abuse of powers allegations against former ISI chief.

The committee was constituted on the directives of the apex court and the defence ministry. The former ISI chief had been accused of misusing his powers regarding the housing society in Islamabad.

