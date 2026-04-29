WASHINGTON: The U.S. Justice Department has indicted former FBI Director James Comey on allegations that he threatened President Donald Trump through a social media post that prosecutors say implied violence against the president.

According to U.S. media reports, the case stems from a social media post shared by Comey last May featuring seashells arranged to form the numbers “86 47” on a beach. In the caption, Comey described the image as an “interesting shell formation” he spotted during a walk along the shore.

Critics and several Republican officials argued that the number “86” is sometimes used in American slang to mean removing or eliminating someone, while “47” was interpreted as a reference to Trump, the 47th president of the United States.

The post triggered backlash from Trump allies and administration officials. Then-Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said at the time that the U.S. Secret Service would investigate the matter because it could be interpreted as encouraging violence against the president.

The U.S. Secret Service later questioned Comey for several hours in Washington. During the interview, Comey reportedly told investigators that he had seen the shell arrangement on a beach in North Carolina.

National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard later said in a television interview that Comey “should be jailed,” arguing that the post could endanger Trump’s life.

After facing criticism, Comey deleted the post and said he did not realize some people would associate the numbers with violence. He said he opposes violence in all forms and removed the image once concerns were raised.

Legal and security experts have said the case could face challenges in court because of strong free speech protections under U.S. law.

The indictment marks the latest chapter in the long-running conflict between Trump and Comey. Trump fired Comey as FBI director in 2017 during the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Since then, Comey has emerged as a vocal critic of the president.