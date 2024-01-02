Former finance minister Sartaj Aziz passes away

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former finance minister Sartaj Aziz passed away, ARY News reported.

Confirming the demise of former finance minister Sartaj Aziz, PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said in his Tweet “Mr Sartaj Aziz has passed away. He was a veteran of Pakistan movement & great asset for the nation. He will be missed very much. His services for the nation will always be remembered. I had honour of working with him very closely and will never forget his affection and guidance. May Allah Bless his soul and Grant patience to the family Ameen!”

President Dr Arif Alvi also expressed his grief over the demise of former Finance Minister and Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz. He prayed to the Almighty for peace of the departed soul.

The president conveyed his condolence to the bereaved family and prayed for strength for them to bear the loss.

In his message, the Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said Sartaj Aziz was an extremely intelligent and seasoned politician. He said the late Sartaj Aziz was an active worker of the Pakistan Movement and a significant asset to the nation. Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said the services of the late Sartaj Aziz for Pakistan will always be remembered.

In his message, the Information Minister Murtaza Solangi said Sartaj Aziz was a political stalwart and an economist, who played a crucial role in the progress of Pakistan. Murtaza Solangi said Sartaj Aziz’s services for the resolution of the country’s economic issues are unforgettable.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani also expressed sadness over the death of former Foreign Advisor Sartaj Aziz, remembering him as a “thorough gentleman” and an “iconic figure” who served Pakistan selflessly.

“Deeply grieved to learn of the sad demise of Sartaj Aziz Sb. A thorough gentleman, he was an iconic figure who served Pakistan selflessly and with exemplary dedication,” the foreign minister wrote on X.

He said late Sartaj Aziz would always be remembered for his intellectual prowess, integrity, and kindness.