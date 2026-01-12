Former French player, coach and commentator Courbis dies at 72

Former French footballer, coach and outspoken media commentator Rolland Courbis has died aged 72, his employer said on Monday.

Born in Marseille, Courbis dedicated his life to the game, ending up as one of the most recognisable voices in French sports media.

A former defender, he played for several clubs including Olympique de Marseille, AC Ajaccio, Olympique Lyonnais and AS Monaco before moving into management.

As a coach, he worked with clubs including Bordeaux, Montpellier, Rennes, Ajaccio and Marseille, which he led to the UEFA Cup final in 1999.

French radio station RMC announced Courbis’ death without giving more details.

“His passion was expressed through his emblematic Marseille accent and a very direct closeness with listeners — a freedom of tone that preserved the language of supporters while sharing their questions and emotions,” RMC said in tribute.