Former housekeeper sues Kylie Jenner over racial abuse

Kylie Jenner was sued by one of her cleaning staff who complained that she suffered harsh and unkind treatment while working for the beauty mogul.

On April 29, Juana Delgado Soto claimed that the Kylie Cosmetics founder did not intervene when she faced abuse from fellow staff, despite her writing letters to Kylie asking for help.

She filed a lawsuit against Kylie Jenner, her staff supervisor, Itzel Sibrian, Kylie Jenner Inc., Tri Star Services, and La Maison Family Services, accusing them of failure to pay wages, harassment, racial discrimination, failure to prevent or remedy harassment, and many more.

On Thursday, in response, Kylie’s spokesperson refused to make any remark on the situation as the representative revealed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had not yet seen the lawsuit.

As per the lawsuit, obtained by The Times, she claims she was not given proper meals and rest breaks during her early years at work. She says the situation got worse in late 2023 when Sibrian became her supervisor.

In 2024, Soto filed a complaint with HR, saying Sibrian mocked her accent, immigration status, and race, and called her stupid. Sibrian was briefly removed but later returned. Soto alleges that after coming back, Sibrian took revenge by cutting her pay, giving her too much work, and changing her schedule.

Soto and the other staffer, named Hernandez Vasquez, who also sued Kylie, are represented by the same attorney, Della Shaker.

Earlier, on April 17, Vasquez, who filed the case, alleged that she was subjected to “severe and pervasive harassment” during her employment period for the reality star from September 2024 to August 2025.