Former King of Spain speaks out on affair with Princess Diana years after her death

King Juan Carlos, the former monarch of Spain, has finally broken his silence over forgotten rumors about his affair with the late Princess Diana.

The rumors about their affair first stemmed in 1980’s when Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles, along with their two kids, Prince William and Prince Harry, vacationed at the Marivent Palace, the Spanish royal family’s summer home in Palma de Mallorca, for three consecutive summers between 1986 and 1988.

While other royals, including King Constantine of Greece and their families, were also in attendance during the visit, Juan Carlos and Diana were frequently photographed alone together on his royal yacht.

Moreover, what escalated the swirling rumors was the tension in Diana’s marriage with Charles due to his affair with then-Camilla Parker Bowles and Juan Carlos’ reputation as a womanizer.

Now, the former Spanish monarch has addressed the rumors in his bombshell forthcoming book, titled Reconciliation, which is set to be published in France on Nov. 5.

According to a preview of the book published by The Telegraph this week, he denied having an affair with the late Princess Diana and describes her as “cold, taciturn, distant, except in the presence of the paparazzi.”

While, Diana herself never addressed the rumors publicly, she did tell biographer Andrew Morton that she found the Spanish King “a little too attentive.”

“I felt uncomfortable being left alone with him in a room, although I can assure you that nothing happened,” the Princess told friends of the King, according to Morton’s book Ladies of Spain.

To note, King Juan Carlos is living in self-imposed exile in the United Arab Emirates for the last five years after abdicating the Spanish throne in 2014.