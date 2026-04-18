Former minister says HIV cases on rise in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Dr Zafar Mirza has expressed concern over rising cases of HIV in the country in a press conference on Saturday.

“It is the matter of utmost concern that HIV cases also being surfaced in Karachi after Taunsa,” Dr. Zafar Mirza said.

He said each month 40 to 42 HIV cases being increased in Islamabad. “The disease in children has turned into a very dangerous situation in Pakistan”.

Dr Mirza said that the HIV cases are also on the rise in Sindh, Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

He lamented that the healthcare system doesn’t remain a priority in Pakistan anytime.

Federal Health Minister, Mustafa Kamal informed the National Assembly last month that staggering 84,421 HIV/AIDS patients are currently registered across the country, during the question hour.

In his written reply, the minister stated that 84,421 individuals living with the disease have been registered under the National AIDS Control Program.

According to the minister, the majority of these patients are from Pakistan’s most populous provinces, Punjab and Sindh.

He said that these patients are receiving free Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) at 98 designated treatment centers nationwide.