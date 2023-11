Former MNA Ali Wazir arrested from DI Khan, police say

DI KHAN: Police have arrested former MNA and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir from Dera Ismail Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Tuesday quoting police.

According to police, Ali Wazir was arrested from Darazanda area. The PTM leader was coming from Quetta.

Police said Wazir was arrested in connection with a case registered at Sadar Police Station in DI Khan.

سابق رکن قومی اسمبلی علی وزیر گرفتار#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/YU2tMqM9OP — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) November 14, 2023

The former MNA was also arrested in August after he addressed a PTM rally in Islamabad.

Earlier this year, the PTM leader was released from Karachi jail in earlier in February after being imprisoned for more than two years. He was under arrest since December 2020 in several sedition cases.

The then MNA from South Waziristan’s NA-50 Ali Wazir and 10 other accused were arrested over an anti-state speech in Karachi.