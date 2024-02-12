21.9 C
Former MPA shot dead in Rawalpindi

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Chaudhry Adnan, who contested the election 2024, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Monday.

The incident occurred around noon near Rawalpindi’s Police Lines and his driver was critically injured, the police said in a statement.

According to police, unidentified assailants – riding on a motorcycle – opened fire on Chaudhry Adnan, killing the former MPA on the spot.

The police have launched investigation into the assassination while CCTV footage was being obtained. Adnan’s body was shifted to District Headquarter Hospital.

Ex-PTI MPA Chaudhry Adnan was contesting the Feb 8 general elections from NA-57 and PP-19.

