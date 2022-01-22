Former MQM senator Mian Ateeq arrested from Lahore

KARACHI: The Lahore police on Saturday arrested former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh in an alleged property fraud case, ARY News reported.

The Rawalpindi police had booked MQM ex-Senator Mian Ateeq along with dozens of other co-accused in a fraud and forgery case.

After the arrest, the Lahore police have handed over Mian Atteq to Rawalpindi police.

Back in 2017, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) had terminated the basic membership of Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh for violating the party line during the vote on the Electoral Reforms Bill.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shaikh began his political career by joining the Muttahida Qaumi Movement in 2012. He became a member of the central executive committee of the Muttahidda Qaumi Movement before becoming a member of the coordination committee in 2013.

In 2015, he was selected by the MQM to run for the seat of the Senate of Pakistan in 2015 Pakistani Senate election from Sindh.

