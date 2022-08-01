Former NAB chairman moves IHC against PAC summon

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) former chairman Justice retired Javed Iqbal on Monday filed petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against PAC summon, ARY News reported.

The secretary interior, secretary of National Assembly Secretariat and secretary PAC have been made respondents in the plea.

The former chairman of the graft-buster body submitted plea through High Court Bar president Shoaib Shaheen in the Islamabad High Court.

Iqbal in his plea urged the IHC to nullify the minutes of the July 7 meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and pass orders from taking any action against him.

Read more: Tayyaba Gul case: DG NAB Saleem Shehzad approaches IHC against PAC

It may be noted that on July 7, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Noor Alam Khan accused former chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Javed Iqbal of harassing Amina Masood Janjua.

During the PAC meeting, the PTI lawmaker narrated that when Janjua attended the meeting of the commission on missing persons Iqbal told her: “She is so beautiful what is the need to get married?”

Following a serious reaction from the committee members, who demanded strict action against the former NAB chairman, the PAC summoned Iqbal on Thursday.

Earlier, the PAC chairman had also hinted toward summoning Iqbal and Tayyaba Gul for investigating the alleged video scandal between the two.

Comments