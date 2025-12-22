Former Nickelodeon star Tylor Chase spotted homeless in viral clip

Former Nickelodeon actor Tylor Chase has raised concerns on the internet after being seen homeless in the streets of Riverside, California, in a heartbreaking video.

In September, Tylor Chase, 36, who rose to prominence for portraying Martin Qwerly on Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide in the 2000s, was spotted on camera in Riverside, appearing dirty and unkempt, which demonstrated him sleeping on the street.

However, debates have been started about the long-term challenges for young actors after popularity fades, as the clip promptly takes over social media.

In fact, Tylor Chase played a major role in the hit Nickelodeon series that aired from 2004 to 2007, along with Devon Werkheiser and Daniel Curtis Lee.

Meanwhile, longtime admirers find the viral video particularly difficult to watch because they recall him as the reserved and reflective character in the trio’s middle school adventures.

Moreover, a GoFundMe campaign was initiated and raised over $1,200 to assist with food and basic necessities after the circulation of the clip that broke fans’ hearts.

On the other side, Chase’s mother later called off the fundraising after disclosing that he suffers from bipolar disorder and continues to struggle financially.

After seeing Chase, former co-star Daniel Curtis Lee advised fans not to seek “quick fixes,” emphasising that the condition needs long-term care, stability, and housing support.

In addition, the resident has claimed that Chase remained on the streets toward the end of 2025 despite the attention.

Additionally, many admirers showed sadness and fury; others questioned whether his suffering should have been at all and slammed the way the viral clip was filmed.

Furthermore, people are expecting that Chase will get ongoing assistance as a result of the viral video, which has also reignited discussion about how the industry supports young actors when the spotlight fades.