Former PCB Chairman Ijaz Butt passes away

LAHORE: Former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ijaz Butt passed away in Lahore on Thursday at the age of 85.

According to his son-in-law, Arif Saeed, the former PCB chairman had been battling illness for a considerable period.

لاہور: سابق ٹیسٹ کرکٹر اور سابق چیئرمین پی سی بی اعجاز بٹ انتقال کرگئے

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed its deep sorrow over the demise of Ijaz Butt in a concise statement on its official Twitter account.

The PCB is saddened by the news of the passing of former Test cricketer and ex-PCB chairman Ijaz Butt. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

Butt remained the chairman of the PCB between 2008 and 2011, which included multiple sackings and appointments in the team management.

Ijaz Butt was known as a skilled wicketkeeper-batter, who made his Test debut against the West Indies in 1958-59.

He also played twice against Australia, making his only half-century at Karachi in December 1959.

Overall, he scored 279 runs in eight Tests at an average of 19.92. He also featured in 67 first-class matches, scoring more than 3,000 runs.