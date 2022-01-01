Former PEMRA chairman Absar Alam asked to return Rs50mn dues

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Saturday asked ex-Pemra chairman Absar Alam to return Rs50 million he received as salaries, perks in the light of Lahore High Court (LHC) decision, ARY News reported.

The regulatory body in its letter dated December 31, 2021 directed the former Pemra chairman Alam to deposit the outstanding amount of Rs50,366,420 in Pemra account number.

“Mr. Absar Alam has drawn a gross amount of Rs50,366,420 for the period from December 2015 to December 2017 on account of salary which needs to be recovered in light of the judgment of Lahore High Court,” read the letter issued by regulatory body.

Earlier in October 2019, the federal government asked Absar Alam to return the amount he received in the form of salary and other perks and privileges.

LHC decision

The Lahore High Court (LHC) in 2017 had set aside the appointment of Absar Alam as the Chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), declaring it illegal.

Justice Shahid Karim of the LHC issued the verdict on a petition filed by Azhar Siddique Advocate who challenged the appointment of the incumbent Pemra chief in court.

The court ruled that the appointment of Alam was made in flagrant violation of merit and the Supreme Court’s judgments in this regard.

The bench had directed the federal authorities to appoint a suitable person on the post as per merit and the relevant laws within 30 days.

