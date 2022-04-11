Former PM Imran Khan reaches Parliament

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday reached Parliament ahead of the election of the new prime minister of the country, ARY NEWS reported.

The former prime minister was welcomed in the Parliament by members of PTI who gave a thumping ovation to the party leader who was voted out by the National Assembly.

The PTI chairman is leading the meeting of the parliamentary party where the party would decide in favour or against the resignations from the assemblies.

During a conversation with media on his arrival, the former prime minister was asked regarding the last night’s power shows by the PTI across the country, Khan said that it was Allah who gives respect.

The National Assembly will meet on Monday (today) at 2pm to elect the new prime minister of the country, following Imran Khan’s ouster from National Assembly.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi vying for the coveted slot.

The National Assembly Secretariat Sunday accepted the nomination papers of President PML-N Shehbaz Sharif and Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi for the slot.

The NA Secretariat has issued a single-item ‘Orders of the Day’ for the session that will commence at 2pm.

PTI raised objections to Shehbaz’s nomination but these were rejected by the Speaker Office. Qureshi’s counsel Babar Awan said that the opposition leader was nominated in corruption cases thus he was ineligible for the office of the premier.

