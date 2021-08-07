Former PPP leader shot dead in Karachi

KARACHI: A former leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Fatima Musafir alias Waderi, was gunned down in Karachi Saturday night, ARY News reported.

Police said the firing incident took place in New Karachi’s Khamiso Goth. Unidentified armed men on a motorcycle opened fire at her near her residence and sped away.

She died on the spot. Her body was shifted to a nearby medical facility for medico-legal formalities. On getting information, a police team reached the crime scene and cordoned it off to collect evidence.

Fatima served as the president of the PPP’s PS-123 Woman Circle.

District Central Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghulam Murtaza Tabasum took notice of the incident and sought a report from the New Karachi SHO on the incident.

He further instructed the police to immediately arrest the culprits.