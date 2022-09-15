Friday, September 16, 2022
Former PPP, PML-N MNAs join PTI

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNAs from South Punjab have joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported.

PPP Ex-MNA Khawaja Qutb Fareed Koreja from Rahim Yar Khan and District General Secretary of PPP Chaudhry Jahanzeb joined hands with the PTI.

Former PML-N MNA Naseem Mehdi Shah along with his son met Imran Khan and announced joining PTI.

On September 9, former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA from Chishtian Tahir Bashir Cheema announced joining Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The former PTI lawmaker announced the decision in a meeting with PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif here in Chishtian.

