Former PPP, PML-N MNAs join PTI

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNAs from South Punjab have joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported.

PPP Ex-MNA Khawaja Qutb Fareed Koreja from Rahim Yar Khan and District General Secretary of PPP Chaudhry Jahanzeb joined hands with the PTI.

Former PML-N MNA Naseem Mehdi Shah along with his son met Imran Khan and announced joining PTI.

سابق وزیر مملکت سید شاہد مہدی نسیم نے پاکستان تحریک انصاف میں باقاعدہ شمولیت اختیار کرلی چیئرمین پاکستان تحریک انصاف عمران خان سے بنی گالا میں ملاقات۔#PTI pic.twitter.com/r60ZgrgVyP — PTI South Punjab (@PTISPOfficial) September 15, 2022

On September 9, former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA from Chishtian Tahir Bashir Cheema announced joining Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The former PTI lawmaker announced the decision in a meeting with PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif here in Chishtian.

