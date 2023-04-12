Former PPP UC chairman gunned down in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) former union council chairman has been killed in Hyderabad, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per police sources, some unidentified armed suspects opened fire in Hyderabad’s UC Hattri, as a result of which former UC Chairman Kamil Ali Shah died on the spot.

According to the police officials, Kamil Ali was targeted outside his house by unidentified armed suspects when he was sitting in his car, adding that as many as eight bullets were fired at them, out of which two bullets hit the politician and six bullets hit the car.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Amjad Shaikh said that the incident seems to be an indication of old enmity, while an investigation has also been started into other aspects of the incident.

