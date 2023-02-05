Former president Pervez Musharraf passes away in Dubai

DUBAI: Former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf has passed away in Dubai at the age of 79 after a prolonged illness, his family confirmed on Sunday.

The former military ruler had been undergoing treatment for an ailment at an American Hospital in Dubai.

The 79-year-old former president and chief of army staff had been suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body.

Condolences

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations expressed heartfelt condolences over the sad demise of former army chief. “May Allah bless the departed soul and give strength to bereaved family,” the military’s media wing said.

In a series of tweets, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani expressed deep sorrow over the former president’s death.

چیئرمین سینیٹ محمدصادق سنجرانی نے سابق صدرجنرل(ر)پرویزمشرف کےانتقال پر گہرے دکھ اورافسوس کا اظہارکیاہے۔انہوں نے کہاکہ دکھ کی اس گھڑی میں لواحقین کے ساتھ انکےغم میں برابر کےشریک ہیں۔چیئرمین سینیٹ نےاللہ تعالیٰ سےدعاکی کہ مرحوم کے مغفرت اوردرجات بلندکرےاورغمزدہ خاندان کویہ صدمہ۔1/2 — Senate of Pakistan (@SenatePakistan) February 5, 2023

PTI leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said Musharraf was a “great person” whose ideology was to always keep Pakistan the first.

پرویز مشرف انتقال کر گئے، وہ بہت بڑے انسان تھے ان کے دوست چھوٹے ثابت ہوئے ہمیشہ پاکستان فرسٹ ان کی سوچ اور نظریہ تھا، خدا غریق رحمت کرے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 5, 2023

The former military ruler left the country in March 2016 for Dubai to seek medical treatment and didn’t return to Pakistan since.

Born on August 11, 1943, in Delhi, British India, the former president’s family moved to Karachi in 1947.

Pervez Musharraf got his commission from the Pakistan Military Academy Kakul on April 19, 1961. He joined the Pakistan Army in 1964 and was a graduate of the Army Staff and Command College, Quetta.

Musharraf took over as the chief of army staff (COAS) in 1998. A year later on October 12, 1999, Gen (retd) Musharraf seized power in a coup after the then-prime minister Nawaz Sharif tried to dismiss him as army chief.

