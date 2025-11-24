Former Prince Andrew loses savage club membership as London Clubs distance themselves

Former Prince Andrew has reportedly been informally “blackballed” by private members’ clubs across London.

According to a recent report published by Radar Online, the mass bar came after he lost his lifetime membership of the prestigious Savage Club.

“The General Committee has resolved that, in light of recent public developments, the Honorary Life Membership previously held by The Duke of York has been withdrawn. This decision has been taken solely in the interests of upholding the Club’s established traditions and standards,” a notice from the group said.

Founded in 1857, the Savage Club bills itself as one of the leading bohemian gentleman’s clubs in London.

A source told the outlet, “The Savage Club’s move opened the floodgates. All other members’ clubs in London have now quietly agreed not to let him in.He is toxic and lost and has nowhere to go but his own home – and he now has to find a new one of those.”

The report comes after the former Duke of York of his royal titles by King Charles over his ties to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

King Charles has even reportedly asked his brother to vacate Royal Lodge – Andrew’s longtime Windsor residence – by Christmas.

In addition to this, the outlet further calimed that U.S. lawmakers and individuals connected to ongoing investigations into Jeffrey Epstein believe Andrew is unlikely to travel to the United States again.