Former Prince Andrew seen out with mystery women after losing Royal titles

Former Prince Andrew has been spotted for the first time since his royal titles were officially stripped by his elder brother, King Charles.

On Monday, November 17, the Daily Mail published a photo of the ex-Duke of York, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

In the photos, the disgraced royal could be seen riding a horse on the grounds of Windsor Castle along with a female companion on horseback.

While King Charles asked the former Duke and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to vacate Royal Lodge, the photos suggest that Andrew has yet to leave the 30-bedroom mansion in Windsor Great Park.

Andrew stepped back from his public royal role in 2019 following his BBC interview in which he discussed his relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. In January 2022 Queen Elizabeth stripped him of military titles and patronages due to the Virginia Giuffre lawsuit, who accused him of sexually assault.

Recently, renewed scrutiny emerged following the posthumous publication of Giuffre’s memoir, as well as the release of recently leaked emails.

Last month, King Charles stripped Andrew of all Royal titles and served him with formal notice to vacate Royal Lodge. Andrew is asked to relocate to the royal family’s private Sandringham estate. The move was expected to take place as soon as practicable.