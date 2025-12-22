Former Prince Andrew steps out for first time after Epstein files photo release

Former Prince Andrew has been seen in public for the first time since the release of newly disclosed photos connected to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The younger brother of King Charles was photographed leaving Royal Lodge in Windsor, driving a Land Rover Defender with serious expression.

He appeared solemn as he departed the property, wearing a beige jacket, with the brief outing drawing attention amid renewed scrutiny.

Andrew’s appearance comes after the release the publication of thousands of documents by the US Department of Justice linked to Epstein.

Among the released material was a black-and-white photograph showing Andrew dressed in a suit and reclining across the laps of five women, while Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell is seen nearby. The image was reportedly taken inside Sandringham House, a royal residence long associated with Queen Elizabeth II. The identities of the women pictured alongside Andrew were redacted in the document release.

A friend of Andrew dismissed the image in comments to The Telegraph, describing it as harmless party behavior and insisting it did not suggest any inappropriate conduct.

The new images release came after Andrew announced in October that he would give up the use of his royal titles and other titles and honors due to his past relationship with Epstein.