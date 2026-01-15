Former Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge exit: Removal vans arrive at property

Former Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge appears to be moving into its final stages!

According to recent reports, removal vans were seen outside the Windsor residence, signalling preparations for his long-anticipated departure.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor formally submitted notice to vacate the property in October 2025.

While the lease requires a minimum 12 month notice period, meaning Andrew remains responsible for the residence for much of the coming year, palace sources Buckingham Palace have indicated that the royal family expect him to leave within the first three months of this year.

Chatter has also grown around where he might live next, with some reports suggesting he could relocate overseas in an effort to avoid public scrutiny.

However, a royal commentator and BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond dismissed those claims, saying it is unlikely the Duke of York will permanently relocate outside the UK.

“Andrew certainly does seem to have friends in high places in the Middle East and his life there wouldn’t be short on luxury. But it could also be very lonely. Andrew does still have his family, including his grandchildren, so I think it’s unlikely that he would want to move abroad permanently,” she recently told the Mirror.

Moreover, King Charles has reportedly indicated that alternative accommodation will be made available for his brother at Sandringham, the monarch’s private Norfolk estate.